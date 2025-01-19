Saif Ali Khan Attack: Main accused confesses to crime after getting arrested; find out where did he work

Mumbai Police apprehended a man who allegedly stabbed actor Saif Ali Khan at his residence in Mumbai on January 16. The arrest took place early on Sunday, January 19, 2025, in Thane, Maharashtra. The suspect, identified as Mohammad Shehzad, initially provided a false name but admitted to breaking into the actor's home and carrying out the attack.

The accused, who was employed at a housekeeping agency, was taken into custody at a labor camp near a metro construction site in the Hiranandani Estate area of the city. Officials from the Vile Parle police station in Mumbai made the breakthrough leading to the arrest.

The police revealed that Saif Ali Khan's attacker used multiple aliases, including Bijoy Das, Vijay Das, Mohammad Illyas, and BJ. According to India Today, he is a resident of West Bengal. Mohammad was brought to Bandra for questioning in connection with the case. He is scheduled to be presented before the court this morning for police remand.

The police are also investigating whether the attacker is an Indian citizen or a Bangladeshi national using a fake Indian identity.

The Mumbai Police is expected to hold a press conference at 9 AM, January 19, 2025, to share more details about the arrest. Before apprehending the attacker, posters featuring his images from CCTV footage—showing him climbing down the stairs of Saif Ali Khan's home—were displayed across Mumbai and nearby areas.

Advertisement

The Mumbai Police had assembled teams to track the attacker after he appeared in multiple CCTV recordings, including footage of him at Dadar railway station following the incident.

The breakthrough came when a suspect was detained in Durg, Chhattisgarh, in connection with the case. Mumbai Police team traveled to Durg to interrogate the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Aakash Kailash Kannojia.

The Chhattisgarh Railway Protection Force (RPF) apprehended the suspect while traveling on the Gyaneshwari Express in Durg district. The Mumbai Police had provided the railway authorities with the suspect's photograph and location details, leading to the interception.

Earlier, another individual was detained in Madhya Pradesh, fueling speculation about his involvement in Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case. However, officials clarified that the person was unrelated and was connected to a different case.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Attack: Cops detain suspects from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in connection with stabbing incident; see PIC of latter