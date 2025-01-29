Saif Ali Khan Attack: Mumbai Police shares BIG update in stabbing case amid claims of fingerprint mismatch

On Tuesday, January 28, 2025, the Mumbai Police announced that they had gathered "strong and conclusive evidence" against Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, also known as Vijay Das, the Bangladeshi national arrested in connection with the January 16 attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. Meanwhile, earlier reports suggested discrepancies between the accused's fingerprints and those found at the actor's residence.

Giving an update on the investigation in Saif Ali Khan's case, Additional Commissioner of Police (West Region) Paramjit Dahiya said during a press conference that it was an "excellent, proof-based detection" made by DCP Zone 9 team along with the crime branch. "The Mumbai police have ample and strong evidence against the accused person, including documentary, physical and technical," he said.

During a recent update, Dahiya, a police official, mentioned that the police have the option of using face recognition technology to verify the identity of the accused as part of their evidence collection before filing the chargesheet, which they plan to explore.

He further clarified that no associates of the accused were found during the investigation, although the police are questioning individuals the accused was in contact with.

Dahiya also confirmed that the fingerprint samples had been sent to the Crime Investigation Department (CID), but as of now, no official report on the fingerprints has been received.

He asserted that the arrested individual was indeed involved in the attack and emphasized that the police have gathered oral, physical, and technical evidence, all of which will be presented in court.

A Mumbai court extended Shariful Islam’s police custody until January 29 last week. In another development, a woman from West Bengal, whose mobile phone SIM card was reportedly used by Shariful Islam, informed the police that she had lost her cellphone, according to an official statement on Monday.

The official assured that the police were "100 per cent" certain that Shariful was responsible for attacking the 54-year-old Bollywood actor.

