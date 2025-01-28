Saif Ali Khan Attack: Saba Pataudi claps back at trolls for questioning actor’s quick recovery; ‘Educate yourselves’

Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder armed with a knife at his residence in Bandra. The actor suffered several stab wounds, including injuries to his neck and spine. He was quickly taken to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent two surgeries and was discharged on January 21. This sparked criticism from online trolls, who questioned the speed of his recovery. In response, his sister Saba Pataudi took to Instagram to defend him, telling the trolls to "educate yourselves."

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi has now reacted to this. She shared a post that had a doctor explaining the reason behind Saif’s quick recovery. The post’s headline read, “Educate yourselves: Doctor explains the reason people call Saif’s recovery ‘quick.’." Saba circled and highlighted the word ‘educate,’ thus giving out a message to trolls.

Saba further urged everyone to read the caption accompanying the post, which stated, "Cardiologist Dr. Deepak Krishnamurthy dismissed doubts over #SaifAliKhan’s 5-day recovery after surgeries due to multiple stab wounds." In the video, the doctor clarified, “People who’ve had cardiac bypass surgeries climb stairs on the 3rd or 4th day… educate yourselves.”

In a recent interview with ETimes, Pooja Bhatt defended Saif Ali Khan, stating that the graphic details of the stabbing, which had circulated in the media, created a certain image of his physical state in the public's mind. She pointed out that this image likely conflicted with the sight of him walking out of the hospital on his own.

Bhatt reminded everyone that the same people had praised him for walking into the hospital by himself. She emphasized that a man who checks himself into a hospital in a wounded and traumatized state certainly possesses the strength to walk out on his own. Pooja added that this resilience should be celebrated rather than leading to unfounded conspiracy theories.

In a recent update on the case, a new twist emerged when it was revealed that the fingerprints of the accused arrested in connection with the attack did not match those found at Saif Ali Khan's residence. Additionally, another suspect from West Bengal was recently apprehended.

