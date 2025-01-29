Shah Rukh Khan blushes as a fan screams ‘I want to touch you’; his epic response steals the show: WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan isn’t called the ‘King of Bollywood’ for nothing! With his unmatched charm, wit, and humility, he has ruled the hearts of millions for decades. Whether it’s his blockbuster films, inspiring journey, or heartfelt interactions with fans, SRK never fails to leave a lasting impact. Recently, he once again proved why he’s the ultimate superstar when a fan confessed his love and asked to touch him publicly. In his signature witty style, SRK responded, “Mujhe sharam aati hai,” leaving the audience in splits.

During a recent event, a die-hard fan of Shah Rukh Khan playfully teased him by saying, "I love you." In his signature charming style, King Khan sweetly replied, "We can marry after this." The fan then expressed a desire to touch him, to which SRK, visibly amused, responded, "Arey, ye sab baatien public me...muje sharam aati hai."(Oh, don’t say such things in public.)

This isn’t the first time Shah Rukh Khan has won hearts with his sweet interactions with fans. Known for his wit and warmth, SRK often engages in charming conversations, making each fan feel special. His playful and heartfelt responses continue to delight millions worldwide, whether at events or online.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan's next project is King, directed by Siddharth Anand, where he will share the screen with Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Abhay Verma. Recently, during an event, SRK officially confirmed that Siddharth Anand will be helming his much-anticipated upcoming film.

The Jawan actor shared updates about his upcoming film King, revealing that he is currently shooting for it and will continue for the next few months. He mentioned that director Siddharth Anand, known for Pathaan, is quite strict and has instructed him not to disclose details about the project. However, he assured fans that the film would be highly entertaining.

In a video circulating on social media, SRK is seen telling the audience that, for the first time, a film will showcase "Shah Rukh Khan as Shah Rukh Khan King." He added that the team is working hard to create a great movie for everyone.

