Saif Ali Khan Attack: Actor asked these 2 questions to doctors after regaining consciousness? Here’s all you need to know

Just a few hours back, Saif Ali Khan’s doctors conducted a press conference and revealed that the actor is being shifted from the ICU to a special room. This came after he showed signs of improvement. In the latest update, it has been revealed that the actor asked two questions to the doctor after gaining consciousness.

According to a report by Aaj Tak, Saif Ali Khan gained consciousness and asked the doctors if he would be able to shoot and hit the gym again.

Hours back, a team of doctors treating Khan conducted a press conference to share updates on the actor's condition. It was revealed that the actor will be moved from ICU to a ‘special room’. The doctors also recalled how Saif, despite bleeding heavily, walked in like a 'lion' accompanied by his son Taimur Ali Khan, displaying his incredible strength.

Dr Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital, addressed the media and shared that he was the first one to meet the actor during his first hour in the hospital. "Pura unka usmei blood tha (he was bleeding profusely) but he walked in like a lion. And only with his small child. 6-7 saal ka jo unka ladka hai Taimur uske saath wo walk in kiye (he walked in with his 6-7-year-old son, Taimur) with so much of this. He is a real hero in that way,” he said.

He noted it is normal to act like a hero in films but when one is being attacked in real life, Saif actually acted like a hero and came out with such a thing. According to the doctors, the actor is presently well and his parameters have improved.

He revealed that the actor is being shifted from the ICU to a special room for him. The visitors will be kept in check for the day to let Saif rest.

While there were reports that a suspect has been arrested in Saif’s case, just a few minutes back, ANI reported that Mumbai Police have clarified that the person brought to Bandra police station for questioning is not related to the actor’s attack case. The police have also confirmed that no detentions have been made in the case yet.

