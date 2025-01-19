Saif Ali Khan Attack: Shatrughan Sinha requests people to stop ‘blame game’; sends regards to Kareena Kapoor: ‘Thank God he is…’

Several Bollywood celebrities expressed their best wishes for Saif Ali Khan's speedy recovery following his surgeries at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. Saif was attacked by a robber who broke into his Bandra home early on Thursday, January 16. Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha took to Twitter, urging everyone to stop the blame game, as the police were actively working on the case. He also sent his best regards to Kareena Kapoor Khan and said "Thank god Saif is healing well to recovery."

Shatrughan Sinha expressed his deep sadness over the tragic attack on Saif Ali Khan, which left the actor severely injured. He thanked god that Saif was healing well and wished him a speedy recovery. Sinha also extended his regards to Kareena Kapoor Khan and her family, the granddaughter of his all-time favorite filmmaker Raj Kapoor.

He made a humble appeal to stop the "blame game" and praised the police for their efforts. Sinha acknowledged the concern and remedial measures of Maharashtra's Chief Minister and Home Minister, as well as the support from the Deputy CMs.

Sinha emphasized that the matter would be resolved soon and thanked everyone for their care and efforts, praising Saif as a brilliant actor and award winner. He concluded by saying that the law would take its course as things were progressing in the right direction.

In the latest update, police have arrested the main suspect involved in the stabbing incident. The arrest took place early on Sunday, January 19, 2025, in Thane, Maharashtra. The suspect, identified as Mohammad Shehzad, initially gave a false identity but later admitted to breaking into the actor's home and carrying out the attack.

The accused, employed at a housekeeping agency, was captured at a labor camp near a metro construction site in the Hiranandani Estate area. The breakthrough that led to his arrest came from officials at the Vile Parle police station in Mumbai.

The police disclosed that Saif Ali Khan’s attacker had used several aliases, including Bijoy Das, Vijay Das, Mohammad Illyas, and BJ. Mohammad was taken to Bandra for questioning regarding the case and is set to be presented before the court for police remand.

