Shatrughan Sinha feels ‘guilty’ as he accepts cheating on wife Poonam Sinha with Reena Roy; 'I didn’t know how to deal with...'

Apart from his professional successes, Shatrughan Sinha’s name was romantically linked with co-star Reena Roy while he was married to Poonam Sinha. Now recently, after all these years, the veteran actor admitted cheating on his wife and feeling ‘guilty’ about it.

In a recent interview with Lehren Retro, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha was asked about the phase of his life when he had Reena Roy and Poonam Sinha in his life. In response to this, without taking names, he stated that he is grateful to the women who were part of his life. He stated that he holds no grudges against anyone and doesn’t think ill about them.

He admitted that they helped him grow and become a better person. Sinha stated that he has "definitely made mistakes" in his life. He explained that he had come from Patna and got lost in the glitz and glamour of the industry.

"I didn’t know how to deal with stardom. People often get lost in all of this. I didn’t have anyone to guide me," he said. He further noted that when his wife, Poonam Sinha, came into his life, she helped him immensely. He also opened up about being in a love triangle, acknowledged the love he received from the other woman, and admitted to learning a lot from her.

"When a man is good at heart, and he is having two committed relationships simultaneously, he too suffers a lot in terms of his mental and physical health. You also feel guilty. When you are out with your lover, you feel guilty for your wife at home and when you are with your wife, you feel bad for your lover: Usko khilona banake kyu rakha hai (Why am I treating her like a toy)?’” he admitted.

Sinha remarked not only women but men also equally suffer in a love triangle. "He struggles to get out of the situation even when he wants to,” he said on a concluding note.

Shatrughan Sinha and Reena Roy first met on the sets of Kalicharan and then went on to star in films like Milap, Sangram, Sat Sri Akal, and Chor Ho To Aisa. Sinha later married Poonam in the year 1980.

