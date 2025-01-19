Saif Ali Khan Attack: Vivek Oberoi reacts to actor’s stabbing incident; ‘I’m glad that…’

Bollywood stars, including Priyanka Chopra, Raveena Tandon, and others, sent their well wishes to Saif Ali Khan for his swift recovery after his surgeries at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. Saif had been attacked by a robber who entered his Bandra residence in the early hours of Thursday, January 16. Now, in the light of the incident, actor Vivek Oberoi expressed his relief and said, "I’m glad that he is fine, the doctors have done a great job."

In a conversation with Telly Chakkar, Vivek Oberoi expressed his sadness over the incident. He mentioned that he was relieved to hear that Saif Ali Khan was doing fine, praising the doctors for their excellent work.

He also wished for Saif's speedy recovery and revealed that he had been praying for him and sending messages, as Saif is a dear friend and colleague. Vivek further expressed confidence in the Mumbai Police, stating that they are exceptional at their work and will find the culprit and uncover the truth.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a statement on her social media, expressing the challenges her family faced following the attack on husband Saif Ali Khan. She stated that they were still 'processing the events' and requested the media and paparazzi to refrain from constant speculation and coverage.

The Crew actress emphasized the overwhelming nature of the scrutiny, which posed risks to their safety, and asked for privacy and space to cope as a family.

Several Bollywood celebrities responded with messages of support. Priyanka Chopra sent love, while actors Ranveer Singh and Aditi Rao Hydari also expressed their prayers.

Actor Pooja Bhatt, on X (formerly Twitter), urged the Mumbai Police to curb the "lawlessness" and called for more police presence in Bandra, noting that the city and its suburbs had never felt so unsafe.

Jr NTR, Saif’s co-star in the film Devara, posted on X: “Shocked and saddened to hear about the attack on Saif sir. Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery and good health.”

Saif Ali Khan is currently out of danger and is recovering. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police have tracked down the main accused, and the investigation is still ongoing.

