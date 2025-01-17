Saif Ali Khan Attack: When will cops meet the actor to record his statement? Here's what we know

On Thursday, it was reported that Saif Ali Khan had undergone surgery after being attacked by an intruder at his Bandra residence. The doctors and the team of Khan also assured that the actor has been recovering well. Meanwhile, latest reports have suggested that the Mumbai Police will be interrogating the actor once he is shifted to a 'special room' from the ICU.

According to a report published in News 18, the team of doctors treating Saif Ali Khan revealed that he has been showing more signs of improvement. In response to this, he will be shifted to a special room from the ICU, and the Mumbai Police will question him to record his statement. It has been revealed that the officials of the Police will be visiting the actor to interrogate him about the brutal attack.

The publication also revealed that the police are questioning two workers who were employed on the terrace of the building where Saif resides. The inquiry seeks to determine any possible connection between the laborers and the intruder. According to the officials, the intruder was familiar with the building’s layout which allowed him to navigate the shafts and stairwells unnoticed.

Meanwhile, on Friday morning, a suspect in the stabbing incident was taken into custody after a massive manhunt that involved gathering technical data and police informers spreading out across the financial capital. The video surfaced in the morning and showed that the man was being brought to the Bandra police station.

More information about the detained individual is yet to surface, and it is to be confirmed if he was the same person who entered the actor’s home and attacked him.

Breaking silence on the matter, Kareena Kapoor shared a long note on Thursday night on her Instagram handle.

“It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from relentless speculation and coverage," a part of her long note read.

She further emphasized that the constant scrutiny on the family would pose a significant risk and requested cooperation during this sensitive time.

