Saif Ali Khan Attack: From hospitalization to first pic of accused – What happened when, all you need to know

In a shocking turn of events, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked in the early hours of Thursday, January 16, 2025, at his Bandra residence. From being rushed to the hospital for immediate medical attention to the Mumbai Police obtaining the first picture of the accused, here’s a complete chronological timeline of everything that has happened related to the incident so far.

1. Saif Ali Khan was hospitalized after sustaining multiple injuries during an attempted robbery at his home. He was rushed to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital by his staff members.

2. Hours after, Saif’s team issued a statement revealing that the actor has undergone surgery and is out of danger. It also revealed that all the family members are safe. This was followed by another statement from Kareena Kapoor’s team which revealed that the actor sustained an injury on his arm, further requesting to not speculate regarding the matter.

3. Saif’s kids, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, wife Kareena and other family members including Soha Ali Khan with husband Kunal Kemmu, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and more paid a visit to the hospital.

4. Dr Niraj Uttamani, COO of the Hospital, revealed that the actor was shifted to the (ICU) where he will be kept under observation for a day. While he assured that the actor is recovering, he also divulged that a 2.5-inch long knife piece was removed from Saif's spine.

5. Mumbai Police called it a matter of burglary and ruled out any connection of the attack with Salman Khan’s Black Buck case and its relation with Lawrence Bishnoi.

6. The first picture of the alleged attacker surfaced from the CCTV grab that showed him on the staircase at 2:33 a.m. The police also revealed that the intruder entered Saif’s residence through the fire escape staircase.

7. While Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnvis called the incident ‘serious’, he also said it is wrong to call Mumbai unsafe.

