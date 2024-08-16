Saif Ali Khan Birthday: When actor had crazy encounter with female fan’s boyfriend in Delhi; ‘You have million-dollar face, I am going to…’

On Saif Ali Khan's 54th birthday, we reflect on the journey of an actor who has consistently evolved over time. Born into the esteemed Pataudi family, Saif has carved out a unique place in Bollywood with his distinctive blend of charm, wit, and versatility. From his early roles in romantic comedies to critically acclaimed performances in films like Omkara and Tanhaji, Saif has demonstrated his adaptability to diverse roles. Ever since his debut, he has held a special appeal, particularly among female fans. Today, on his special day, we revisit one of his craziest fan encounters!

According to Mensxp, Saif recounted an incident from 1994, where two girls had asked him to dance, but he declined their request. What followed was unexpected. He explained that the girls persisted for a while, after which he and his friends asked them to leave.

Saif revealed, "Their boyfriends came, and we told them to handle the situation, we don’t want to talk to anyone… He didn’t like it and said, ‘you have a million-dollar face I am going to spoil it".

During a chat with Neha Dhupia on No Filter Neha, Saif shared that when he refused to dance with the man's girlfriend, the man struck him with a whiskey glass. Saif described how, while cleaning the bleeding wound in the bathroom, he attempted to defuse the situation, only for the man to attack him again with a soap dish. He noted that the assailant was dangerous and could have seriously harmed him. The encounter highlighted just how intense bar fights in Delhi can be.

Advertisement

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan is currently filming his next movie, Jewel Thief. Pinkvilla was the first to reveal that Saif is teaming up with Jaideep Ahlawat and Kunal Kapoor for an action-thriller, with Siddharth Anand producing the heist film under his banner, Marflix. He recently wrapped up filming some part of the movie in Budapest.

Saif is also preparing for the release of the Telugu film Devara with Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, later this year. Prior to this, he appeared as Lankesh in Adipurush co-starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, which was released in 2023.

ALSO READ: Bollywood Newswrap, August 15: Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha embodies Independence Day spirit; Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava teaser goes viral, and more