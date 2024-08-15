Bollywood Newswrap, August 15: Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha embodies Independence Day spirit; Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava teaser goes viral, and more

Today, August 15, 2024, witnessed various happenings and updates in the film industry. From multi releases to Independence Day spirits, revelations to controversies, it was another packed day of the month. We have created this news wrap with the top headlines of today, so if you missed out on anything, you don't have to worry at all.

From Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Raha Kapoor's Independence Day spirit to Akshay Kumar's cameo in Stree 2, here's what happened today.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of August 15, 2024:

1. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha Kapoor embodies Independence Day spirit

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and their daughter Raha Kapoor were spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai today as they arrived at a house together. A fan shared a video on X (Twitter) showing Ranbir stepping out of the car with Raha in his arms. Ranbir, dressed in a white t-shirt and cap, carried his daughter, who looked adorable in a saffron kurta and bangles, perfect for the Independence Day celebration. In another angle of the video, Alia was seen exiting the car behind them.

2. Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava teaser leaves fans with goosebumps

On August 15, 2024, cinema lovers got a surprise while watching Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2. The highly anticipated teaser for Vicky Kaushal and Laxman Utekar's Chhaava was shown before the film. Fans were thrilled by the teaser, especially the actors' appearances, and couldn't contain their excitement. Vicky Kaushal’s portrayal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj left a strong impression with his massy look.

3. Shah Rukh Khan says he does not have an agent in Hollywood

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan mentioned that he hasn't come across any Hollywood roles that he found too compelling to refuse. He expressed his desire to help bring Indian cinema to a broader global audience, emphasizing that his goal is to contribute to that vision. The Pathaan actor shared that he does not have an agent in Hollywood and has not actively sought opportunities there. He conveyed his dream of seeing an Indian film reach the same global audience as a major Hollywood production, regardless of his role in it—whether as an actor, producer, writer, or even a light technician. achievement.

4. Akshay Kumar's cameon in Stree 2 takes the internet by storm

Viewers were thrilled to see Akshay appear in Maddock's supernatural universe Stree 2 during the film's end credits, with some fans referring to him as the "Indian Thanos." After the first day's first show ended nationwide, fans excitedly shared their reactions online about his surprise appearance. Though details about his role are still being kept under wraps (without giving away any spoilers), it seems that his character is set to have a lasting impact.

5. Nick Jonas' shares his reaction to daughter Malti Marie's Oh My God

Recently, Nick Jonas posted a video where Malti Marie could be heard saying "Oh my God," which left him astonished. He later shared his initial reaction during the premiere of his latest film, The Good Half. Nick mentioned that he was surprised by Malti’s words, explaining that he had said it because she looked so cute, and she had just repeated it. He added that while he now finds it hard to get her to stop saying it, he finds it cute.

