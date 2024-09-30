Saif Ali Khan reveals his ‘boys’ Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh are ‘so much more sorted’ than he was: ‘I deserve kids as naughty as me’

Saif Ali Khan recently spoke about his sons Ibrahim, Taimur, and Jeh remarking that they are 'much more sorted' than he ever was. He humorously added, “I deserve kids as naughty as me.” Saif, a descendant of the distinguished Pataudi lineage, is the son of the legendary cricketer Nawab Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and acclaimed actress Sharmila Tagore. Following in his mother’s footsteps, Saif built a successful career in Indian cinema.

In an interview with India Today, Saif Ali Khan reflected on his sons, mentioning how they are far more organized than he was during his younger years. He said, “I keep telling the boys, ‘You are so much more sorted than I was. So, it's fine in that sense.”

The actor further reminisced about a time when one of his mother’s friends, after observing one of his children being playful on a flight, made a comment that reminded him of his own mischievous nature as a child. Saif mentioned that his mother once considered writing a book about him, tentatively titled Oh Saif, given the many mischievous acts he committed.

He humorously shared the incident on the flight, where his mother's friend warned him that if his son were anything like him, he might face some challenges, though Saif noted that none of his children are as troublesome as he once was. He added, “Karmicly, I deserve kids as naughty as me.”

Previously, in a conversation with Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan, Saif Ali Khan recounted a pivotal moment in his career. He shared that after receiving a few film offers, opportunities began to dwindle. Filmmaker Rahul Rawail even told him that his career was over and no one would want to work with him anymore. However, things changed when Yash Chopra reached out to him. Yash Chopra, aware of Saif's reputation for being mischievous, asked him to give his word that he would behave.

Saif explained that he was casting for Parampara, a film that featured a star-studded ensemble including Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon, Neelam, Vinod Khanna, and Sunil Dutt. Chopra, struggling to find the right fit for a particular role, offered it to Saif after he promised to be on his best behavior. With that, Saif was cast, and as soon as Yash was involved, the same people who had turned him down were suddenly interested in working with him. Saif credited Yash Chopra for giving him a lifeline in the industry at a crucial time.

