Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3: Riddhima says she, Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor would cry in 'separate rooms' after Rishi Kapoor's death

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who made her on-screen debut with Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives this year, shares a great bond with her family. Riddhima lost her dad, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor in 2020. During one of the promotions of her show, Riddhima revealed that her family including Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and herself would cry in 'separate rooms' after Rishi Kapoor's death.

During a new interview with YouTuber Siddharth Kanan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni got candid about losing her father, Rishi Kapoor. The actress shared how her family hid emotions and didn't show them to each other.

Riddhima recalled, "When my dad passed away we never showed emotions to each other. We used to go to separate rooms and cry like take it all out and then come and then just be normal or act normal, but it has got us really close."

Riddhima continued that Kapoor's family might not express how they feel, however, they bear the pain of losing him "deep down". The Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives actress shared that she supports her mom, Neetu Kapoor and vice versa.

Riddhima, who stays in Delhi, expressed that she meets her mom, Neetu Kapoor in Mumbai whenever the latter feels upset. The debutante is married to Bharat Sahni and they have a daughter Samara Sahni.

This is not the first time that Riddhima Kapoor Sahni spoke about losing her father Rishi Kapoor. In an earlier interview with YouTuber Anushka Arora, Riddhima stated that the Kapoor family has got "closer" and that they look after each other a bit more. She also referred to her uncle, actor-filmmaker Rajiv Kapoor who died a year later in 2021.

Rishi Kapoor, who was diagnosed with leukaemia, went to New York for his cancer treatment. He returned to India in 2019. Rishi was later admitted to a hospital in Mumbai as he faced breathing difficulties. The veteran actor died on April 30, 2020.

Coming back to her debut, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is a part of the third season of Karan Johar's production venture, Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. The series is headlined by Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey, and Neelam Kothari. The new season has been streaming on Netflix since October 18.

