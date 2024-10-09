Salman Khan and music director Sajid celebrate late Wajid Khan’s birth anniversary by cutting cake in his memory; fans REACT

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

If Wajid Ali Khan, of the popular music director duo Sajid Wajid, would have been alive, he would have turned 47 on October 7, 2024. Even though he left for his heavenly abode in 2020, he is still remembered and celebrated by his friends and family. On his birth anniversary, Salman Khan joined Sajid Ali Khan and others and marked their late brother’s big day by cutting a cake.

In a video shared on the official Instagram handle of the music director duo Sajid Wajid, Sajid Ali Khan can be seen cutting a chocolate cake and feeding Salman Khan who sat next to him. Joined by two other close pals, they all sang ‘Happy Birthday Wajid’ to celebrate the birth anniversary of the late Wajid Ali Khan. The caption read, “Wajid u will and u r still alive in our hearts n in our everyday life yes I know u with me my love my prayers alway find u @salmankhan @beingsalmankhan #brothers #love #prayer. (love) u bro.”

Soon after the wonderful video went viral online, several fans came to the comments section, expressing their love for Wajid.

The Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan, is a huge part of the musical journey of the duo Sajid Wajid, as they first composed music for his 1998 film, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. Since then, they have worked together in several movies, including Hello Brother, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, Tere Naam, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar, Partner, Dabangg 3, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and many others.

Sajid Ali Khan has now become a close acquaintance of the Tiger 3 star, who attends some of his private events. At Salman Khan's celebration of Iulia Vantur's birthday earlier this year, he dropped several unseen pictures from the celebration. One of the photos also featured the superstar giving a kiss to the music director.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman is currently busy filming for his upcoming actioner, Sikandar. Helmed by AR Murugadoss, the movie also features Rashmika Mandanna. After Pinkvilla broke the news of Salman joining hands with producer Sajid Nadiadwala and Murugadoss for a big-budget action movie, the makers made an official announcement on social media.

