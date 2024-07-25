Inside Salman Khan’s celebration for Iulia Vantur’s birthday: Superstar plants kiss on Sajid Ali's cheek; see PICS

Music director Sajid Ali, of Sajid Wajid fame, is one of the best friends of Salman Khan. He never misses a chance to express his love for the superstar and even recently, when he wished Salman's close friend Iulia Vantur on her Birthday through an Instagram post, his selfie with the Tiger 3 actor was featured as the first picture of the entire series.

Sajid attended the birthday celebrations of Iulia on July 24 and shared inside pictures on his Instagram profile, which also featured the birthday girl, Himesh Reshammiya, and Mika Singh, among others.

Sajid Ali sends warm birthday wishes to Iulia Vantur

As he posted a series of inside pictures from Iulia Vantur's birthday celebrations, Sajid Ali sent her good wishes along with a warm note. "God bless u my friend @vanturiulia wishing u v happy birthday (cake and candles emoji) keep shining brighter my star (star emoji)," it read as saying.

The first picture of the post features a selfie in which Salman Khan can be seen planting a kiss on Sajid's cheeks while a big smile flashes on the music director's face. In the next picture, he can be seen posing happily with the birthday girl. Mika Singh and Himesh Reshammiya along with other friends also join them in the following pictures. Take a look.

The pictures went viral as fans poured immense love in the comments section. "Happy birthday, stay happy always (red heart emoji)" wrote a fan while sending good wishes to Iulia. "Happy Birthday, Vantur Mem (multiple cake with candles emojis)" penned another.

"Bhaijaannnnn (fire, heart eye, and red heart emojis) love uuuuu" wrote a fan while showering love on Salman Khan. A heartfelt comment by an admirer read as, "Salman Bhai ki purani gang reunion"

Sajid also posted a video from the birthday party in his Instagram stories, which was shared by several fans on social media in no time. Take a look.

Salman Khan's work front

Salman Khan is currently making headlines for his Eid 2025 biggie Sikandar, which will be directed by AR Murugadoss. The upcoming action thriller will have Rashmika Mandanna opposite Salman and is currently among the most-awaited Bollywood films.

