THROWBACK: When Salman Khan broke the internet by turning into Shatrughan Sinha, Dabangg co-star Sonakshi Sinha joined him; WATCH

Salman Khan, who made his Bollywood debut as a lead in Maine Pyar Kiya, has been contributing to the Hindi film industry since the late 1980s. Salman is one of the biggest superstars that Bollywood feels proud of. The 58-year-old actor once broke the internet by turning into Shatrughan Sinha. Dabangg co-star Sonakshi Sinha also joined him.

Back in 2015, Salman Khan shared a dubsmash video with Sonakshi Sinha on Instagram. In the clip, Salman can be seen recreating Sonakshi's father Shatrughan Sinha's dialogue from a particular scene in Mere Apne.

The Dabangg star aced Sinha's dialogue delivery as he lipsynced the latter's lines from the 1971 film. Do not miss how the superstar tried the veteran actor's style of keeping his hand on the neck.

Sonakshi, who recorded the clip, enacted Meena Kumari's performance from the sequence. Her expressions are on point.

The clip shows Salman Khan mouthing Shatrughan Sinha's lines as he asks, "Shyam kahan hai?" Sonakshi as Meena Kumari replies, "Woh toh Bittu ko lekar dawakhane gaya hai." The superstar then says, "Aaye to kehna Chhenu aaya tha, bahot garmi hai khoon mein toh beshak aa jaaye maidaan mein."

Watch the clip here:

Salman Khan dropped this video on the platform on May 22, 2015. He captioned his post with hashtags that read, "Tribute to Shot gun."

Directed by Gulzar, Mere Apne starred Meena Kumari as Anandi Devi. Shatrughan Sinha was cast as Chhenu. Vinod Khanna played Shyam in the film. It also featured Deven Verma, Asrani, Danny Denzongpa, and Paintal.

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha worked together for the first time in Dabangg (2010). It was Sonakshi's debut film. They have been a part of Dabangg 2 and Dabangg 3. Salman plays the role of a cop named Chulbul Pandey and Sonakshi is his on-screen wife, Rajjo, in the Dabangg franchise.

The makers are now bringing Dabangg 4 in the future. In 2021, Pinkvilla reported that Tigmanshu Dhulia was working on its script.

On the work front, Salman Khan is gearing up for AR Murugadoss' directorial venture, Sikandar. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film will be released on Eid 2025. Salman also has Atlee's next in the pipeline.

