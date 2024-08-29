Salman Khan and Prabhas are 'flop-proof' actors, says Adipurush director Om Raut: ‘They have big fan following...'

Actors Salman Khan and Prabhas are two stalwarts of Indian cinema, having delivered some of the most iconic hits of all time. They are known for their on-screen presence, charm, aura, and more. Recently, director Om Raut, who last collaborated with Prabhas on Adipurush, made a statement about Khan and the South star, saying that they are "flop-proof" actors whose popularity is not affected by box office failures.

The Adipurush director's one of clips from his latest interviews is going viral on the internet, where he calls Prabhas and Salman Khan ‘flop proof stars’. Raut said, "Actors like Prabhas and Salman Khan are flop-proof stars; they have a big fan following, a certain perception, and a certain image that doesn’t get affected by some flops. They are just beyond."

Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan will be next seen in AR Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala's Sikandar. The highly anticipated movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj and Prateik Babbar. Sikandar will hit theaters on the occasion of Eid 2025.

Pinkvilla recently reported that Salman Khan began a 45-day marathon shooting schedule for Sikandar in Mumbai on August 26, 2024. Sources close to the project mentioned that Sajid Nadiadwala and the production team have constructed an extensive set at a Mumbai studio.

This set replicates various parts of Mumbai, a process that took more than three months and involved considerable investment to achieve realism. The set plays a vital role in the production of Sikandar, as it will be utilized for both action-packed and emotional, dramatic scenes.

Advertisement

After completing the Mumbai schedule, the Sikandar team plans to film another segment at an Indian palace, which will last about 15 to 20 days. According to a source, the team is currently choosing a palace that will add to the film's grandeur and production value. This third phase of filming is expected to begin around November.

Earlier reports from Pinkvilla revealed that Salman, who plays the title role, portrays a character with elements of arrogance. The source mentioned that Khan’s character, Sikandar, truly reflects the traits of someone from a royal background, showcasing anger and arrogance.

It was noted that the last time Salman played a "bad boy" was in a subplot of Sultan. The source added that in Eid 2025, fans can look forward to seeing Salman in a role they will thoroughly enjoy.

ALSO READ: De De Pyaar De 2: Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh's film to be primarily shot in rustic locations of Punjab