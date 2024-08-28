Salman Khan and Sonali Bendre reuniting after 25 years of Hum Saath Saath Hain is a sign for all filmmakers to cast them again; WATCH

Actor Salman Khan and Sonali Bendre arrived for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai on August 28, 2024. The duo beamed with joy, reminiscent of their iconic reunion as Prem and Preeti from Hum Saath Saath Hain. They posed happily while holding Ganpati Bappa and also shared a warm hug. The video will surely make filmmakers thing of casting them in a movie together.

Salman looked dapper in a light blue t-shirt and blue denim jeans, while Sonali dazzled in a stunning white suit with floral prints. In one the videos, Sonali can be seen giving a warm hug to Salman and we are totally in awe of it. Additionally, The Sikandar actor delighted the crowd by dancing to his popular song Jalwa from Wanted. Netizens were quick to react to the video and couldn't stop gushing over Prem and Preeti.

Check out the pictures and video here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan will be next seen in AR Murugadoss' Sikandar. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Prateik Babbar in pivotal roles. Touted to be an action-packed drama with a strong social message, the film is gearing up for an Eid 2025 release.

Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Salman kickstarted a 45-day marathon schedule of Sikandar in Mumbai on August 26, 2024.

Sources familiar with the project have indicated that Sajid Nadiadwala and the production team have assembled an elaborate set at a Mumbai studio. They have recreated various local areas of Mumbai within this studio, a process that took over three months and involved significant expenditure to ensure authenticity. The set is crucial for the filming of Sikandar, as it will be used for both action scenes and emotional, dramatic sequences.

Advertisement

The source also mentioned that Salman Khan is enthusiastic about the upcoming shoot schedule. They noted that while Sikandar features numerous action scenes, it also includes many emotional and dramatic moments.

Following the Mumbai schedule, the Sikandar team plans to shoot another segment at an Indian palace for approximately 15 to 20 days. The source explained that the team is currently selecting a palace that will enhance the film's grandeur and production quality. This third filming phase is expected to begin around November.

According to previous reports by Pinkvilla, Khan, who plays the titular role, portrays a character with elements of arrogance. The source noted that Khan’s character, Sikandar, genuinely embodies the traits of someone from a royal lineage, displaying characteristics of anger and arrogance.

It was mentioned that Salman’s portrayal of a "bad boy" was last explored in a subplot of Sultan. The source also highlighted that Eid 2025 will showcase Salman in a role that fans will thoroughly enjoy.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan makes everybody 'feel seen' on the sets, says Vijay Varma; ‘He makes sure to give time to each individual’