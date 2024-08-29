De De Pyaar De 2: Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh's film to be primarily shot in rustic locations of Punjab

Ajay Devgn's upcoming film, De De Pyaar De 2, has been a topic of much discussion. Now, as per reports, a significant portion of the movie will be filmed in ‘beautiful and rustic locations’ of Punjab. It was first reported by Pinkvilla that Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan, and Bhushan Kumar are reuniting for the sequel. The film will continue from where De De Pyaar De left off, exploring comedic situations within Rakul Preet Singh’s family.

A source told ETimes, "As of now, the production is busy preparing for a 45-50 day schedule in some beautiful and rustic locations in Punjab." R. Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh, and other cast and crew members will travel to Punjab next month, while Ajay Devgn will join them after finishing his commitments for Son of Sardar 2 in the UK as per the same news portal.

Earlier, sources told Pinkvilla that Anil Kapoor has been cast in a pivotal role for De De Pyaar De 2, with Luv Ranjan and his team securing his involvement. Kapoor was immediately intrigued by the film's concept and agreed to join the project. The sequel is expected to elevate the humor from the first film, showcasing a fresh dynamic between Ajay Devgn and Anil Kapoor.

The notable element of the sequel will be the engaging interaction between Anil's and Ajay's characters, adding a new dimension to their on-screen chemistry. The film will continue to follow the comedic adventures of Ajay and Rakul Preet Singh as they navigate challenges with Rakul’s family.

De De Pyaar De 2 is scripted by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, and will be directed by Anushul Sharma. It is highly anticipated and is set to be one of the most awaited films of 2025.

The first film, released in 2019, was a notable success and featured Tabu and Jimmy Shergill in important roles. In the upcoming sequel, Rakul Preet Singh's character will introduce Ajay Devgn's character to her family, with R Madhavan playing her father. This setup creates a comedic competition between the two men, who are close in age. This film will also reunite Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan for the second time since their previous project, Shaitaan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay Devgn is also looking forward to the release of Singham Again, part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe, scheduled for Diwali 2024. This installment features a remarkable ensemble cast, including Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff.

Beyond this, Ajay has a series of exciting projects lined up, such as Drishyam 3, Raid 2 with Vaani Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh, Dhamaal 4, and Golmaal 5. Pinkvilla also exclusively reported that after De De Pyaar De 2, Luv Ranjan is set to produce Devgn's next film, an action-adventure directed by Jagan Shakti.

