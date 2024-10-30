Salman Khan gets yet another death threat with Rs 2 crore ransom demand; Report

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death, threats and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

In a new development amid ongoing threats against Bollywood icon Salman Khan, an anonymous message to Mumbai traffic control warned that the actor would be killed if he didn’t pay a Rs 2 crore ransom, according to police sources.

Salman Khan has reportedly received another death threat, with an unknown caller demanding Rs 2 crore, according to India Today. In a message directed to Mumbai Traffic Police, the alleged sender warned that the actor’s life would be in danger if the ransom isn’t paid.

Following the threat message, Mumbai’s Worli police have filed a case against an unidentified individual and initiated an investigation to uncover the source of the threat.

The latest incident comes just a day after Mumbai Police arrested a 20-year-old man from Noida in connection with a threat call targeting both Salman and late NCP leader Baba Siddique’s son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique.

Identified as Mohammed Tayyab, also known as Gurfan Khan, he was detained in Noida's Sector 39 area on Tuesday. Reports from India Today reveal that a threatening call was made to Zeeshan Siddique's public relations office in Bandra East last Friday, demanding ransom and issuing threats against both Siddique and Khan.

Advertisement

Following the call, an employee at Siddique’s office filed a complaint, prompting authorities to register a case at the Nirmal Nagar police station in Mumbai. Police sources indicate that Tayyab, a resident of Delhi, was taken into custody, and a transit remand was obtained to bring him to Mumbai for further investigation.

Just days ago, the Mumbai traffic police control room received a similar WhatsApp message from someone claiming to be part of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, demanding Rs 5 crore from Salman Khan to resolve ongoing tensions with the notorious gangster.

The message ominously warned that if the actor refused to comply, he could face a fate similar to that of his close friend Baba Siddique, who was shot dead by the same gang.

Following the initial threat, the unknown sender sent a follow-up message, apologizing and claiming that the previous text was sent by mistake and that no real harm was intended. Despite this retraction, the police took immediate action and traced the sender to Jharkhand.

Advertisement

A special team was sent to apprehend the individual, leading to the arrest of a vegetable seller identified as Shaikh Hussain Shaikh Mausin from Jamshedpur, as reported by PTI.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: ‘Salman Khan ko mandir jaa kar maafi maang leni chahiye,’ says farmer leader Rakesh Tikait amid death threats from ‘badmaash aadmi’ Lawrence Bishnoi