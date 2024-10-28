‘Salman Khan ko mandir jaa kar maafi maang leni chahiye,’ says farmer leader Rakesh Tikait amid death threats from ‘badmaash aadmi’ Lawrence Bishnoi

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to firing, shooting, hunting, killing, and weapons

Superstar Salman Khan has been dealing with ongoing threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi related to the blackbuck case. Recently, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait advised him to seek forgiveness by visiting a temple, calling the gangster a ‘badmaash aadmi’.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait earnestly recommended that Salman Khan should visit a temple to seek forgiveness. Just days after Baba Siddique’s murder, Tikait indicated that it might be safer for Salman to directly apologize to Lawrence. He emphasized that this situation transcends Salman Khan and has broader implications for society as a whole.

In a report by Hindustan Times, Rakesh Tikait said, "Yeh samaj se juda hua mamla hai. Salman Khan ko mandir jaa kar maafi maang leni chahiye, nahi toh jail me band aadmi pata nahi kab tapakwa de." (This is a matter that is connected to the society. Salman Khan should go to a temple and apologise, else you never know when the person in jail might do something to harm him).

He further described Lawrence Bishnoi as a dangerous individual and said, "Badmaash aadmi hai woh." (Lawrence Bishnoi is a bad man).

Salman Khan has been surrounded by tight security ever since he received death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, rooted in a long-standing feud linked to the unresolved 1998 blackbuck poaching case. Despite the absence of a clear resolution, Bishnoi has continued to issue threats against the actor's life.

The trouble began when Salman was implicated in the blackbuck killing while filming Hum Saath Saath Hain in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, leading to a protracted legal battle spanning 26 years. Throughout this ordeal, he faced a rollercoaster of arrests, bail releases, and court rulings. In response to the ongoing legal saga, Bishnoi and his gang have openly threatened him.

Earlier this year, Salman’s residence in Mumbai came under fire, with gunshots reported outside his Galaxy apartment. The situation escalated after the murder of Siddique. Recently, the Bishnoi community members also burned effigies of Salman and his father, Salim Khan, on October 27, 2024. This protest was fueled by what they deemed misleading statements regarding the blackbuck case.

Earlier, in an interview with ABP Live, Salim Khan defended his son, asserting that Salman was not even present at the location of the alleged poaching incident. He passionately claimed that Salman, who has a deep affection for animals, would never harm anything, emphasizing his integrity and love for wildlife.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

