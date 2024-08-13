Salman Khan House Firing Case: Mumbai Police opposes accused's bail plea; feels he might inform Lawrence Bishnoi

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to firing, shooting, and killing. Readers' discretion is advised.

A few months ago on April 14, two men fired gunshots at Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's residence, Galaxy Apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. Amid the ongoing investigation in the case, one of the accused filed a bail plea before the special court in the city last Monday. A week later, the Mumbai Police has now opposed his bail plea, fearing that the accused might inform gangster Lawrence Bishnoi if he is released.

According to a report by the Times of India, Mumbai Police on Tuesday opposed Vicky Gupta's bail application in the Salman Khan house firing case, while raising concerns that he could tamper with the evidence.

Gupta, who is one of the accused shooters in the case, could risk the investigation, the police highlighted in their submission before a special court for Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA Act).

In their reply, the police stated that Gupta might communicate with Bishnoi, the alleged mastermind in Khan's case, about the recent developments of the investigation. The crucial evidence could be destroyed if the accused is released on bail, the police added.

For the uninitiated, Lawrence Bishnoi is currently lodged in jail in Gujarat for unrelated charges.

Earlier on August 6, Vicky Gupta, in his bail plea filed through lawyers Amit Mishra and Pankaj Ghildiya, claimed that he was influenced by Lawrence Bishnoi's social media. He was inspired by the principles of Bishnoi, an "ardent follower of Mr. Bhagat Singh". Gupta also alleged that the gangster has no role to play in Khan's case.

Last month, Salman Khan's detailed statement being recorded in the ongoing case came to light after India Today accessed a copy of Mumbai Police's chargesheet. In his statement, Khan claimed that he heard a cracker-like sound during the firing incident at his residence.

The superstar confirmed the gunshots firing after he communicated with his guards in the morning. Khan acknowledged that Lawrence Bishnoi has been involved in the case while stating that he has carried out the firing with the help of his gang members.

