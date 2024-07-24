Salman Khan reacts to house firing case; says he believes 'Lawrence Bishnoi and gang were planning to kill him and family'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to firing, shooting, killing, and weapons which could be triggering for some readers.

Earlier in April, Salman Khan was a victim of several bullets being fired at his Bandra house and that incident has left the entire country in shock. In a recent development, India Today has accessed the actor’s official statement where he has detailed what actually happened in the early hours of April 12. Khan has also acknowledged Lawrence Bishnoi’s involvement in the entire fiasco.

Salman Khan’s official statement in his house firing incident

Earlier this month, a 1,735-page chargesheet was filed by Mumbai Crime Branch, and the portal has now accessed a copy of it. Detailing the incident, Salman in his statement revealed how he heard a cracker-like sound when unidentified gunmen shot at his Galaxy Apartment. He further recalled how he was informed about the actuality of the incident by his guards at around 4.55 am.

“There had been attempts to hurt me and my family prior to this as well. I have learned that Lawrence Bishnoi has taken responsibility for the attack from social media. So, I believe that it is the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who have carried out the firing on my balcony," Salman quoted in his statement.

Khan further shared how this was not the first time the Bishnoi gang targeted him and his family. He re-asserted his thoughts and added, “I believe that Lawrence Bishnoi, with the help of his gang members carried out the firing incident when my family members were sleeping inside and planning to kill me and my family members so they carried out the attack.”

Arbaaz Khan also recorded a statement in the Galaxy Apartment firing incident

A four-member team from the crime branch recorded Salman and brother Arbaaz's statement regarding the incident on June 4. While Salman was interrogated for nearly four hours, his brother was questioned for about two hours. During the same conversation, the Tiger actor revealed how the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had threatened him on multiple occasions.

In his statement, Salman also mentioned the 2022 incident when his father and veteran writer Salim Khan found a threatening letter on a bench opposite their apartment building. "After that, in March 2023, an email was received on my official email of an employee in my team threatening me and my family from Lawrence Bishnoi. In this regard, a case was registered by my team member at Bandra police station," Khan’s statement read.

Salman Khan further revealed that earlier in January, two people made an unsuccessful attempt to trespass on his Panvel farmhouse using fake identities. A case was registered then as well. "I learned from police that the two accused who had tried to trespass at the farmhouse were from Fazilka village in Rajasthan, which is the village of Lawrence Bishnoi," the Radhe actor explained.

More about Salman Khan's house firing incident

In his official statement, Salman also admitted telling his family and relatives to be extra vigilant about everything happening around them. For the unversed, Khan has already been given Y plus security by Mumbai Police. Six people were arrested in the case over time, one of which passed away by suicide in police custody.

Cases have been registered against as many as 17 people including Lawrence Bishnoi who is currently lodged in Ahmedabad's Sabarmati prison. His brother Anmol Bishnoi, however, has already claimed responsibility for this incident.

