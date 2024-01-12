Salman Khan reacts to ‘outpouring of love’ on Tiger 3’s OTT release: ‘It’ll always be there to entertain people’
Salman Khan has reacted to the success of Tiger 3 starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi on OTT streaming platform.
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi starrer Tiger 3 was released last year on Diwali. The film was well-received by the audience and smashed the box office collections also. On January 7, Salman announced the arrival of the film on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. Interestingly, after recording a roaring theatrical hit, the spy-thriller has emerged as a hit on OTT. The superstar who has been flooded with inundated fans’ love on social media handle recently reacted to the film’s success on the OTT platform.
Salman Khan reacts to Tiger 3 success on streaming platform
In a statement shared, Salman Khan expressed his happiness about the ‘unanimous love’ Tiger franchise has got from the first film theatrically, on satellite, and on streaming. The actress stated that it feels great to see how the third installment of Tiger 3 was first a hit in theaters and is now on streaming!
He further added, “I’m in close contact with my audience through my social media and I can see the outpouring of love now that Tiger 3 has dropped on OTT. As an actor, my biggest and only job is to entertain people thoroughly and I’m happy that Tiger 3 is being enjoyed by people across the world.”
“Tiger 3 is a film that is very close to my heart. So, it felt extremely personal when it became a hit in theaters, and now that it is a hit on streaming within days of its drop. Tiger will always be there to entertain people,” he remarked on a concluding note.
About Tiger 3
The third installment in the Tiger franchise and the fifth in the YRF Spy Universe, Tiger 3 is helmed by Maneesh Sharma. The film led by Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif featured Emraan Hashmi in an anti-hero role. While both the leads were seen reprising their role as Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger and Zoya, Emraan was seen portraying Aatish Rehman, ex-deputy Director-General of ISI. The film unveils Tiger and Zoya’s quest to save their family and clear their names after being framed as traitors.
For the unversed, YRF Spy Universe consisting of movies like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan have emerged as ultimate blockbusters at the box-office.
