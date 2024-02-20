Salman Khan starrer Sher Khan to finally go on floors from THIS date; Sohail Khan says Marvel films made him feel backdated

Salman Khan has a lot of exciting projects in his kitty and a lot of surprises for his fans in the pipeline. But do you all remember the 2012 announced film, Sher Khan? This jungle adventure film Sher Khan starring the actor Kapil Sharma was to be directed by Khan’s brother Sohail Khan. This was touted to be a VFX-heavy action extravaganza which was postponed indefinitely due to VFX-related issues. But after so many years, Sohail has an update about this film and we are sure that all the Tiger 3 actor’s fans cannot keep their calm.

Sohail Khan on Sher Khan

Talking to News 18, Sohail Khan revealed that he is finally planning to take this Salman Khan-starrer film on the floors in 2025. Talking about why he did not work on this film, Sohail said, “That’s (VFX) one area where technology is growing by bounds. Every time we would finish the scripting of Sher Khan, I would watch another Marvel film, and that used to make me feel backdated in terms of what I’ve written and how I wanted the action to be. I knew that by the time the film comes out, it would look backdated.”

About Sher Khan

Reportedly this film is supposed to see Salman Khan as a lion-hearted He-Man which is going to be directed and produced by Sohail Khan. He has earlier directed the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor in Auzaar, Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, Hello Brother, and Jai Ho.

Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjataya’s new project

Recently, an update about Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya’s collaboration made all the fans jump with joy. Reportedly, these two are working towards and looking forward to a bigger vision and large-scale project. Sooraj is directing a film before he collaborates with the superstar and, as we all know, Salman has a packed schedule for the next 26 months.

Previously, there were rumors that filmmaker Sooraj confirmed directing Prem Ki Shaadi with Salman, creating anticipation for the iconic character's return. However, plans hit a roadblock as Salman and Sooraj disagreed on various aspects. The film, initially set to start this year, has been shelved.

