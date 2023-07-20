EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan to reunite with Sooraj Barjatya in 2024 only after completing THIS massive project

A lot has been happening at Salman Khan’s end over the last few months as the actor is on the verge of locking his future projects. There has been a lot of chatter on social media about what is next for him after the Diwali 2023 release, Tiger 3. While his immediate next is not locked on paper yet, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the reunion with Sooraj Barjatya will happen in 2024. “Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya are definitely doing a film together. but it will kick off next year. Sooraj will invest all his energies on the script once his son, Avnish’s debut, Dono, hits the big screen,” revealed a source close to the development.

Vishnu Vardhan is the front-runner for Salman Khan's next

According to the source, Salman had kept his window from October to March vacant for multiple filmmakers. “Salman had asked several filmmakers to come to him with a bound script. His list of directors had Sooraj Barjatya working on Prem Ki Shaadi, Sajid Nadiadwala on Kick 2, and Karan Johar with Vishnu Vardhan’s next. While Sooraj has already conveyed the delay in proceeding to the second half of 2024, Sajid’s film is far off from getting on floors anytime in the coming two years,” the source close to the actor added.

Karan Johar and Vishnu Vardhan’s next is in the front runner to be Salman’s next after Tiger 3, though it’s yet not on paper. “Salman, Karan, and Vishnu have been meeting every week, and things are moving in the right direction. Hopefully, the project will be locked by early August and get into production by November this year,” the source added. Sooraj Barjatya’s next is titled Prem Ki Shaadi and the filmmaker is aiming to take it on floors by the end of 2024.

Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya's reunion after Tiger vs Pathaan

“It’s an ambitious family drama that presents the mature side of Salman Khan. While the core plot is already locked, Sooraj Barjatya will get into the development of the screenplay in October once Dono hits the big screen. He will take around 4 to 5 months to complete the screenplay and then another 4 months of pre-productions. He is planning to shoot the film with Salman over a period of 100 to 120 days. It will take off once Salman Khan wraps up shooting for Tiger vs Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan. The Siddharth Anand directorial takes off by March/April 2024 and will be shot till the end of the year,” the source concluded.

Before the Sooraj Barjatya film, Salman will finish two films, one of which will be Tiger vs Pathaan and the other is expected to be director Vishnu Vardhan’s next. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Salman Khan’s line up and the status quo of Vishnu Vardhan’s film soon.

