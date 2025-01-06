Salman Khan turns biggest cheerleader for Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan for Azaad; find out how

Salman Khan has been turning the biggest cheerleader for upcoming films and emerging talent in the industry. Most recently, the trailer of Ajay Devgn and debutants Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani starrer Azaad was released. Being his large-hearted self, the superstar sent a special shout-out to the debutants on his social media handle.

On January 6, Salman Khan took to his Instagram story and shared the link to the second track of Azaad, Uyi Amma featuring Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan. He also tagged both the debutants and sent his special "best wishes" in the post.

Take a look

The infectious and vibrant song from the upcoming period-drama film, Uyi Amma was released on Sunday. In the catchy upbeat track, Rasha dazzled with her captivating dance moves, effortlessly blending grace and strength, while her sizzling chemistry with co-star Aaman Devgan added a refreshing dynamic to the track.

Following the song release, the trailer of Azaad was released earlier in the day that focuses on a majestic horse, Azaad who has his immense loyalty towards Ajay Devgn’s character. We also get to see Aaman’s character, who finds his role model in Devgn's character. The story set in the pre-independence era also showcases Rasha Thadani’s character from a royal family.

From the love angle between Aaman and Rasha to Diana Penty and Piyush Mishra’s promising appearance; the film has piqued everyone’s interest. The trailer is an amalgamation of dance, drama, action, and emotions.The caption alongside the trailer post shared by the team read, "Kuch rishton ko hum chunte; aur kuch humein....#AzaadTrailer out now. Witness the adventure of #Azaad on big screens on 17th January 2025."

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, Azaad blends thrilling action with deep emotional resonance. Filled with themes of love, loyalty, and bravery, the film is set to release on January 17, 2025, promising a cinematic experience like no other.

