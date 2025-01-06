Sikandar: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna to begin final leg of shoot on THIS date ahead of its Eid release? Here’s what we know

Salman Khan’s Sikandar has raised everyone’s anticipation ever since its announcement last year, i.e. April 2024. Fans went ballistic when the makers released the heart-thumping teaser that showcased the superstar in and as Sikandar. While the film is poised to release on Eid 2025, latest reports have suggested that the superstar will begin the final leg of the upcoming action-entertainer later this week on January 10.

According to a recent report published in Mid-day, Salman Khan will be kicking off the final leg of Sikandar later this week on January 10 in Mumbai. It has been revealed that Khan and Rashmika Mandanna will be back on set to complete the film. “Even though the film is due for release in March, the team is confident of comfortably completing it in time,” a source was quoted as saying.

The report further stated that in an attempt to keep the release of the film on time, director AR Murugadoss is overlooking post-production work and shooting new portions simultaneously. In addition to this, the upcoming hard-core action entertainer will feature music that will add to the visual spectacle.

"Of course, the film features high-octane action scenes, but the audience will also be surprised by the background score that will strike an emotional chord. The music album by Pritam is vibrant and celebratory," the source further added.

It was last week on December 28 that the teaser of Sikandar was dropped that featured Salman entering a room with weapons and people dressed in samurai armor. "Suna hain ki bohot saare log mere peeche pade hain. Bas, meri mudne ki der hain. (I've heard a lot of people have it out for me. Just wait for me to turn)," superstar is heard saying in his deep baritone voice.

From hand-to-hand stylish combat and gun sequences to peppy background music, the short introduction to the world of Sikandar was enough to leave fans in a frenzy.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar will also feature Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, and, Prateik Babbar in important roles. The film marks Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala’s collaboration after nearly 10 years after Kick. Backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film is poised to release on Eid 2025 i.e. in March later this year.

