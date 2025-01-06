Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan admits he was nervous while filming Azaad with him; ‘When it comes to work…’

Ajay Devgn’s nephew, Aaman Devgan, and Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha Thadani, are all set to make their acting debuts with the film Azaad. During the trailer launch, Aaman spoke about his experience working with his superstar uncle. He admitted to feeling nervous and shared that while Ajay is fun and loving in personal moments, he becomes very strict and demanding when it comes to work.

Aaman Devgan shared that he was extremely nervous on the first day of filming with his uncle, Ajay Devgn. Reflecting on the experience, he mentioned that although he continues to feel nervous, it is now coupled with excitement and happiness.

Aaman described the moment as unforgettable, admitting that during the initial shoot, he couldn't see Ajay as his character but only as the renowned actor, Ajay Devgn.

Ajay Devgn, who was also present at the event, revealed that he frequently rejects Aaman’s ideas to push him to work harder and improve. He explained that Aaman often faces rejection from him, as he feels that Aaman’s suggestions are insufficient.

While acknowledging Aaman’s hard work, the Shaitaan actor admitted that he continues to push him, noting that Aaman sometimes appreciates it and sometimes does not.

In response, Aaman shared his perspective, saying that while Ajay is warm and affectionate during family moments, he becomes a strict and demanding figure at work.

Advertisement

Azaad promises an engaging storyline set in the era before India's independence. The film revolves around a talented horse rider, portrayed by Ajay Devgn, who manages to escape from the oppressive English army. The plot takes an intriguing turn when his horse disappears, leading him to undertake a bold quest with the assistance of a young boy, played by Aaman Devgan.

On the other hand, Rasha Thadani, the daughter of Raveena Tandon, will portray a member of a royal family, while actress Diana Penty takes on the role of Ajay's love interest. The movie will hit theaters on January 17, 2025.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan proves he has a heart of gold as he sends ‘best wishes’ to Dabangg co-actor Sonu Sood for Fateh