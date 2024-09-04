Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera gets candid about his bond with superstar; 'I am a Sardar, he is a Pathaan...'

Born as Gurmeet Singh Jolly, Shera has had a three-decade-long association with superstar Salman Khan. Shera, who has been protecting Salman as his bodyguard since 1995, is admired for being loyal to the superstar for 29 years. A few days ago, Shera grabbed headlines for buying a swanky Range Rover worth Rs 1.4 crore. Now, Shera has opened up about his bond with Salman Khan, sharing that he is a "Sardar" and that the superstar is a "Pathaan."

During his latest interview with Zoom, Shera recalled his first meeting with Salman Khan during a show. Salman's brother, actor-producer Sohail Khan, approached him to work with the superstar. Shera, who used to wear a turban back then, revealed that Sohail wanted security for Salman as there was an issue at a stage show.

The Krishna Cottage actor asked Shera to be with Salman as a security in-charge and the latter agreed. Shera initially worked with Salman during shows; later, the duo bonded quite well.

"Our bond is so strong. I am a Sardar, he is a Pathaan, and our jodi just clicks. I told Bhai, 'Jab tak mein hu, tab tak mein apki seva karunga'. (As long as I am here, I will serve you),” Salman's bodyguard Shera said.

Talking further about his bond with Salman Khan, Shera looked back to his 29 years of association with the superstar. Shera continued that while many actors change bodyguards, he has remained with the Tiger 3 star for decades. He admitted that no one else can "manage" Salman like he does.

Shera, who has provided security to actors like Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan, also expressed that he worked with them for Salman. The 55-year-old bodyguard stated that Salman asked him for it. Shera, however, shared that his loyalty is only for the Sikandar actor and will continue to remain so.

On August 27, Shera posted a picture of his new Range Rover on Instagram. In the photo, Shera was seen posing with his new vehicle and penned a caption that read, "With the blessings of the almighty...we welcome the new member in the house..."

Salman Khan has AR Muragadoss' directorial venture, Sikandar, in the pipeline. The film will be released on Eid 2025. Salman also has filmmaker Atlee's next in his kitty.

