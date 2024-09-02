CONFIRMED: Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan to start Atlee's next from January; Entertainment gets double in 2025

A few months ago, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Atlee was in discussions with Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan for his next directorial venture. Now, it's officially confirmed—the project is happening, and fans are eagerly anticipating what the Jawan director has in store. Filming for this highly-anticipated movie is set to begin in January next year.

Yes, you heard it right! Atlee is set to bring together Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan for a high-octane action film. While filming is scheduled to start in January 2025, pre-production will kick off in October this year. Earlier, a source close to the development told Pinkvilla that Atlee has been in discussions with the two megastars for several months, and things are moving forward smoothly. Both Salman and Kamal are enthusiastic about the project, which is designed as a dual-lead film requiring true superstars. The final paperwork will be completed after they hear the full narration later this month.

Atlee’s upcoming project will be his first collaboration with Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan, promising a cinematic spectacle for audiences. The source added that following the success of Jawan, Atlee has been focused on creating one of the biggest action films in Indian cinema. This is a dream cast for Atlee, and he is optimistic about finalizing both stars within a month. A skilled technical crew is set to be part of the upcoming, currently untitled film. Details about the film are yet to be revealed.

Advertisement

On the professional front, Salman Khan is currently busy filming Sikandar, directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson banner. The film is slated for an Eid 2025 release, and also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Prateik Babbar in key roles. In the first schedule, Salman Khan shot an intense fight scene on a private jet with the villain's son, while Sathyaraj, famous for his role in Baahubali, played the antagonist. And now, reports suggest that he is set to film three additional action scenes, including an aerial sequence, in the upcoming schedule.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan is gearing up for his next films, Thug Life and Indian 3, in addition to his collaboration with Atlee.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan in talks for Atlee's next; Plans India's biggest action film