PIC: Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera buys swanky Range Rover worth Rs 1.4 crore; ‘With the blessings of…’

Salman Khan's bodyguard, Shera, recently posted a photo on his Instagram account of the brand-new Range Rover worth Rs 1.4 crore, which he bought for himself. Shera is well-known for his strong bond with the actor. Despite his own success and popularity, he continues to remain dedicated to his role as Salman Khan's loyal protector.

Shera, while posting the picture of his expensive black Range Rover wrote, “With the blessings of the almighty (folded hands emojis) we welcome the new member in the house (car emoji) #rangerover #suv #blessed #beingshera #shera.” Rakhi Sawant commented on the post saying, “Congratulations.”

Shera, whose real name is Gurmeet Singh Jolly, has served as Salman Khan's bodyguard since 1995. He owns a security company named Tiger Security, and was in charge of security for Grammy Award-winning singer Justin Bieber during his Mumbai concert in 2017. Born on May 19, 1969, in Andheri, Mumbai, India, Shera completed his education at Damodar Das Barfiwala High School.

In 1987, Shera won the Mr. Mumbai Junior title in bodybuilding, and in 1988, he earned second place as Mr. Maharashtra Junior. Additionally, he joined the political party Shiv Sena in October 2019. In various interviews, Shera has expressed his commitment to Salman Khan, stating, “Jab tak zinda hoon, bhai ke saath rahunga” (As long as I am alive, I will stay with Salman brother). He is also known for traveling with Salman on his international tours, along with his security team.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan will be next seen in Sikandar with Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, and Prateik Babbar.

According to an exclusive report from Pinkvilla, the film promises a compelling story full of drama and emotion. A source involved in the development mentioned that the script's richness has excited both Salman and Rashmika Mandanna, who are eagerly anticipating starting the shoot in June.

Additionally, Pinkvilla revealed that the action entertainer is being produced on a substantial budget. The filming has started and will be shot in Mumbai, Portugal, and other European countries, with some portions also filmed in India.

