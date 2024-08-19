Sikandar: Salman Khan plays dual character in upcoming biggie, to shoot grand action sequence with 10,000 pistols and bullets; REPORT

Salman Khan and director AR Murugadoss joined hands to come up with an action thriller that’s going to be bigger and better. The film shooting has already commenced in June of this year. In fact, reports suggested that the team has already wrapped their first schedule on July 1. A fresh update on Khan’s upcoming movie revealed that he will be seen playing dual characters in the film. Moreover, the team has ordered nearly 10,000 pistols and bullets to shoot another action sequence from August 22.

Dainik Bhaskar reported that Salman Khan is playing a businessman in his upcoming movie, Sikandar. While his character is shown as a philanthropist and kind-hearted person, he was also a ‘Dabang’ in the past. Hence, he plays a dual role with the titular character as one of them.

Additionally, the reports suggested that the team is gearing up to shoot another grand action sequence on August 22. And to make it power-packed, they have ordered nearly 10,000 bullets and pistols for it. As per a report by Mid-Day, it will be a 40-day shooting schedule.

Reports suggest that the filmmaker aims to entertain the audience with a movie packed with action sequences. However, they will be showing the lead actor as a kind-hearted person. In the first schedule, the Tiger 3 actor shot a fight scene with the son of the villain on a private chartered plane. The antagonist is played by Bahubali fame actor Sathyaraj.

Since the bhaijaan of Bollywood wants to dedicate all his time and attention to Sikandar, which is scheduled to hit theatres on the occasion of EID of 2025, he has bid adieu to several other projects in the past two months. This is also probably why he isn’t hosting the OTT version of the reality TV show Big Boss 3.

The same portal also mentioned that the Race 3 actor also tried to revive Rajkumar Gupta's biopic in which he was supposed to play the character of Ravindra Kaushik, who is regarded as India’s best spy. However, that didn’t come to fruition.

