Hrithik Roshan is stunned after seeing lady love Saba Azad’s latest pics in red bodycon dress; Find out

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are one of Bollywood’s most adored couples. The duo consistently impresses fans with their unwavering support and sweet displays of affection, always making it a point to be by each other's side.

Recently, Saba shared some stunning pictures on social media, flaunting a red bodycon dress with a plunging neckline, which immediately grabbed the attention of her beau, Hrithik Roshan. Just like everyone else, he was equally captivated and couldn’t hold back from gushing, leaving a comment that read "Woah" along with heart and fire emojis.

Speaking of Saba's look, she sported a ruched red bodycon dress with a low neckline, looking absolutely stunning. She styled her hair in a wet, open look and completed her ensemble with subtle yet elegant makeup.

Recently, in a series of Instagram stories, Saba expressed that it had been several years since she last had the chance to do voice-over work. She recounted a frustrating interaction with a well-known director, where she questioned why she was no longer being considered for such projects.

The director’s response left her puzzled, as he suggested that her relationship with Hrithik Roshan was the reason behind it. He explained that people assumed she wouldn't be interested in voice-over gigs anymore because of her association with a successful actor, believing she no longer needed to pursue these opportunities.

Saba reflected on a time when she used to complete six to seven voice-overs a month, but these projects gradually stopped coming her way. This shift happened despite her never indicating that she wanted to stop or demanding higher fees. The misconception that she didn’t need to work due to her relationship with Hrithik ultimately impacted her career significantly.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Roshan is currently busy shooting for his next titled War 2 with Kiara Advani and Jr NTR. Earlier this year, Pinkvilla that Ayan Mukerji and Aditya Chopra carefully crafted the script of War 2 to make it distinct from everything previously done in the YRF Spy Universe.

The source stated that War 2 would be a unique action spectacle, featuring a darker and grittier tone, as hinted by Kabir’s post-credit scene. According to reports, the high-octane thriller is slated for a theatrical release on August 14, 2025.

