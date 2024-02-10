Sameer Wankhede surprised by ED's charges of money laundering; here's what he has to say

Sameer Wankhede became a hot topic of discussion in India when he apprehended Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's son, in a drug-related matter. However, things took a turn for the worse for the ex-Mumbai NCB zonal director when he was accused by the CBI of soliciting bribes from the actor. Unfortunately, his troubles continue as the Enforcement Directorate recently filed a case of money laundering against him. In light of these allegations, Wankhede has now responded to the situation.

Sameer Wankhede reacts to the money laundering allegations

A case of money laundering alleging that he demanded a bribe of Rs 25 crore to spare Aryan Khan in the drug case was registered against Sameer Wankhede today by ED. Reacting to the allegations, he told ETimes, "ED had registered the said ECIR in 2023. It is surprising that this ECIR is based on the CBI FIR which is already under question before the Bombay HC. Since the matter is subjudice, I don't intend to comment anything further. I will give the appropriate reply in the court at the appropriate time. I reiterate that I have full faith in the Indian Judiciary. Satyamev Jayate.”

When Aryan Khan was arrested in the drug case

In 2021, Sameer Wankhede arrested Aryan Khan, the son of SRK, on charges of possessing illegal drugs. However, later on, the Central Bureau of Investigation filed a case against Sameer Wankhede and others for criminal conspiracy, threat of extortion, and bribery under the Prevention of Corruption Act, based on a complaint from the NCB. Fortunately, a year later, Aryan was cleared of all charges.

Advertisement

Later, in a shocking turn of events, an independent witness claimed that an amount of Rs 25 crore was demanded by NCB officials and other persons to spare Aryan Khan. Following this, NCB conducted an internal vigilance probe against Wankhede which led to the registration of a case against him.

Aryan Khan on the work front

Aryan Khan is currently working on his first web series titled Stardom as a writer and director. Starring Lakshya Lalwani, the series is set against the backdrop of the Hindi film industry and is produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, AbRam spend quality father-son time playing football at Mannat; WATCH