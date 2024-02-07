Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, AbRam spend quality father-son time playing football at Mannat; WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan is currently enjoying the success of his recent film Dunki. Other than cinema, his passion for football is well-known among his fans. In a recent video that went viral, the superstar is seen playing football with his sons, Aryan and AbRam Khan, at their home in Mumbai. They were also joined by their household staff.

Shah Rukh Khan spotted playing football with Aryan and AbRam

In a recent viral video shared by Shah Rukh Khan’s fan club, Team Shah Rukh Khan, on their Instagram handle, SRK was spotted enjoying his football game with his sons at home. The video captured the Bollywood superstar, along with his household staff, participating in the game. In the video, SRK, AbRam, and everyone else were dressed in white T-shirts and black pants.

Shah Rukh Khan and Rakesh Roshan collab for The Roshans

Rakesh Roshan, a prominent figure in the Indian film industry, has made significant contributions as an actor, producer, director, and screenwriter. Recently, he posted a photo on his Instagram featuring Shah Rukh Khan, director Shashi Ranjan, and others.

In the picture, he is seen posing with SRK. Sharing the images, the Krrish director expressed gratitude to the Pathaan actor for his affection, kindness, and support to the documentary titled The Roshans.

About Shah Rukh Khan's work front

Beginning 2023 with a bang, Shah Rukh Khan starred in the action-thriller Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film, featuring Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana, received both critical acclaim and commercial success at the box office. Keeping up his winning streak, Shah Rukh Khan then delivered another blockbuster, Jawan, setting new records along the way.

Continuing his film journey, Shah Rukh Khan played a significant role in Dunki, a touching drama directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Alongside Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani, the film achieved success at the box office. Looking forward, Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming project is a collaboration with Sujoy Ghosh titled King, where he stars alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Entertainment, the movie is set to start filming in January, as revealed by Pinkvilla. Additionally, Shah Rukh Khan is working on Tiger Vs Pathaan, a project with Salman Khan.

