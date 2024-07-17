Son of Sardaar 2: Kubbra Sait joins Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Mrunal Thakur’s action comedy

Anticipation is building for the highly awaited sequel, Son of Sardaar 2, featuring Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. Since Pinkvilla first reported the sequel, fans have eagerly awaited more details about the cast, storyline, and other aspects.

In a recent development, Kubbra Sait, known for her roles in Gully Boy and Sacred Games, has joined the star-studded cast alongside Mrunal Thakur and others.

Kubbra Sait comes on board for Son of Sardaar 2

The Gully Boy actress has been confirmed to join Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Mrunal Thakur in the upcoming film Son of Sardaar 2. Although details about her character remain confidential, it is revealed that she will portray a compelling role in this major motion picture directed by Vijay Arora.

The source further disclosed that Kubbra Sait is scheduled to commence filming next month, with a substantial portion of the movie slated to be shot abroad.

Sait is best known for her role in Farzi and has an impressive lineup ahead. Apart from Son of Sardaar 2, she will showcase her action skills in Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film Deva.

Additionally, she recently started filming for a comedy entertainer directed by David Dhawan, which stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, Sreeleela, and Maniesh Paul.

More about Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2

Pinkvilla reported that over the years, Devgn discussed several ideas for advancing Jassi Singh Randhwa's story, but none met his standards. Finally, the Maidaan actor and his team settled on a suitable plot for the sequel and are preparing to officially announce the project soon.

However, the sequel will introduce an entirely new storyline, featuring a fresh cast and crew. The sole similarity between the two films is Ajay Devgn's portrayal of a committed sardaar ji.

The sequel is anticipated to showcase a large ensemble cast and will be produced on a much grander scale than its predecessor.

Ajay Devgn on the work front

Meanwhile, Devgn's next movie Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is slated to hit theaters on August 2. Up next, he has a couple of movies in the pipeline including Raid 2, De De Pyaar De 2, Singham Again, and Golmaal 5.

