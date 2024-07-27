Ranveer Singh makes official announcement of his next with Aditya Dhar also starring R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Ranveer Singh is all set to collaborate with Aditya Dhar for an action thriller. We also reported that this film will star Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal. And now taking to their Instagram handles, the actors have made an official announcement of the same.

This phenomenal ensemble of men promises to create crackling drama and chemistry on the silver screen. It is said that Dhar managed to pull this hefty cast together on the back of his extraordinary vision for this film and its exceptional storyline. This film is produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

Aditya Dhar’s next action thriller announced

Taking to their Instagram handles, the entire team of the film dropped a picture to announce this action thriller. Ranveer Singh dropped a collage of all the actors, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal in black and white to make this official announcement.

In his caption, he wrote, “This one is for my fans, who have been so patient with me, and been clamoring for a turn like this. I love you all, and I promise you, this time, a cinematic experience like never before. With your blessings, we embark on this great, big motion picture adventure with spirited energy and pure intent. This time, it’s personal.”

Check it out:

The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande from Jio Studios along with Lokesh Dhar and Aditya Dhar under their banner B62 Studios. This follows their recent super hit collaboration Article 370. Principal shooting for this giant theatrical presentation is now officially underway.

More about the film

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that as per insiders, this will be among the biggest films under production for Jio Studios. “It’s a real-life story from the tenure of Ajit Doval in his younger days. While all character dynamics are under wraps, Ranveer's character is from Punjab, which is the reason for him to grow the beard. It’s a first for him. R Madhavan and Akshaye Khanna play the part of senior officers from Indian Intelligence Agency, R&AW,” the source added.

Pinkvilla also exclusively reported that the film will go on floors in Thailand, followed by schedules in Canada and Mumbai.

