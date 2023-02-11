Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata posts VIDEO of them dancing together; Trishala wishes them on wedding anniversary
On their 15th wedding anniversary, Maanayata Dutt has shared a video of her dancing with Sanjay Dutt, which has now gone viral! Check it out.
Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt, who tied the knot in 2008, are celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary today. Maanayata and Sanjay are parents to their 12-year-old kids Iqra Dutt and Shahraan Dutt, and the couple loves sharing glimpses on Instagram from their fun times spent together. Maanayata often shares fun videos with Iqra and Shahraan, and throwback pictures with Sanjay Dutt, on Instagram. As the couple is celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary today, Maanayata took to her Instagram account to post a video that shows her dancing with Sanjay Dutt. She penned a lovely note, wishing Sanjay on their anniversary. Sanjay Dutt also shared a montage of their pictures together.
Video of Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt’s dance goes viral
Maanayata Dutt took to her Instagram to share a video that shows her and Sanjay Dutt partying in a club surrounded by their friends. They are seen dancing to the song ‘Tum Saath Ho Jab Apne’ from Amitabh Bachchan starrer Kaalia. Sanjay Dutt is seen in a navy-blue suit paired with a white shirt, while Maanayata looks stunning in a flowy dress that has a black top, and a white skirt. They are seen dancing together, while their friends clap and cheer for them. In her caption, Maanayata Dutt wrote, “21 years now…..we are real We make mistakes…. We say l’m sorry ,We give second chances…. We forgive,We have fun…. We give hugs,We go really loud….. we are patient,We love….. we are love!!Happy 15th anniversary my bestest half!! @duttsanjay.”
Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt commented on Maanayata’s post and wrote, “Happy Anniversary,” along with red heart emojis. Maanayata replied to her comment, and wrote, “@trishaladutt thankyou my love! Miss you.” Check out the video below!
Sanjay Dutt’s post for his wife Maanayata on their 15th wedding anniversary
Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt also shared a montage of their pictures together, and wrote, “Maa, on this special day, I want to take a moment to celebrate the love and happiness that you bring into my life every day. Happy 15th anniversary to my wonderful wife, my rock, and my best friend. I love you now and always. @maanayata.” Take a look!
Maanayata reacted to her hubby’s lovely post, and dropped heart emojis. Actress Zareen Khan also wished the couple on their anniversary and commented, “Mubarak ho God bless.”
