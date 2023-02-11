Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata posts VIDEO of them dancing together; Trishala wishes them on wedding anniversary

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt, who tied the knot in 2008, are celebrating their 15 th wedding anniversary today. Maanayata and Sanjay are parents to their 12-year-old kids Iqra Dutt and Shahraan Dutt, and the couple loves sharing glimpses on Instagram from their fun times spent together. Maanayata often shares fun videos with Iqra and Shahraan, and throwback pictures with Sanjay Dutt, on Instagram. As the couple is celebrating their 15 th wedding anniversary today, Maanayata took to her Instagram account to post a video that shows her dancing with Sanjay Dutt. She penned a lovely note, wishing Sanjay on their anniversary. Sanjay Dutt also shared a montage of their pictures together.

Maanayata Dutt took to her Instagram to share a video that shows her and Sanjay Dutt partying in a club surrounded by their friends. They are seen dancing to the song ‘Tum Saath Ho Jab Apne’ from Amitabh Bachchan starrer Kaalia. Sanjay Dutt is seen in a navy-blue suit paired with a white shirt, while Maanayata looks stunning in a flowy dress that has a black top, and a white skirt. They are seen dancing together, while their friends clap and cheer for them. In her caption, Maanayata Dutt wrote, “21 years now…..we are real We make mistakes…. We say l’m sorry ,We give second chances…. We forgive,We have fun…. We give hugs,We go really loud….. we are patient,We love….. we are love!!Happy 15th anniversary my bestest half!! @duttsanjay.”

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt commented on Maanayata’s post and wrote, “Happy Anniversary,” along with red heart emojis. Maanayata replied to her comment, and wrote, “@trishaladutt thankyou my love! Miss you.” Check out the video below!