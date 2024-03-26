Sanjay Kapoor opens up on his gay character in Murder Mubarak; says 'I was very comfortable doing it'

Murder Mubarak starring Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Pankaj Tripathi, and Sanjay Kapoor was released on Netflix recently and received good responses from viewers. In the film, the veteran actor Sanjay Kapoor aced the role of a gay man named Raja Sahib. During a recent conversation with a media portal, he opened up on his role and also elaborated how essaying such a role didn't matter to him.

Sanjay Kapoor talks about his gay role in Murder Mubarak

In an exclusive interview with India Today, Sanjay Kapoor talked about portraying a character who lives through others while hiding his true identity as a gay man.

The veteran actor said, "I won't name the person, but a big director came to me and said, 'You know, I love what you did in 'Murder Mubarak' and everything. You were superb. You were fun, you have that scene where you are talking about 'balls' and then you transitioned to the emotional scene. It was all wonderful. Plus, that emotional scene with Pankaj Tripathi was also great.' He also told me, 'At this time of your career, you played a gay character. I'm so proud of you for that'."

Continuing about his role in the film, Kapoor added, "The way it was put up was, I think, very simple and smooth. So it didn't really matter to me. I was very, very comfortable doing it. And I'm glad people are recognising it. Like you're saying it and a few others. The person I talked about earlier especially praised me a lot."

Reception of Murder Mubarak

Murder Mubarak was received well by the viewers. One wrote on X, "Murder Mubarak' showcases Sara Ali Khan's talent as she owns her own, bringing layers to her character that resonate with viewers, showcasing her range and depth as an actress."

Another person wrote, "Murder Mubarak murders the whole idea of a murder mystery with its absurd humor borrowed from high-class society. Even those urban people with their faked up lives, 4-5 extramarital affairs, illicit affairs, sexual issues, will find it more problematic than their lives."

One Karisma Kapoor fan posted, "Watching Murder Mubarak on Netflix for my queen Karishma."

Meanwhile, Murder Mubarak is a mystery thriller directed by Homi Adajania. The film started streaming on Netflix on March 15, 2024.

