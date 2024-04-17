Ananya Panday reflects on her friendship with ‘girlfriends’ Suhana Khan-Shanaya Kapoor; ‘My grounding source’

Ananya Panday is among the most popular actresses in Bollywood. Apart from her professional ventures, Ananya’s personal life is also on the radar of the public eye. She is often seen shelling friendship goals with her BFFs Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor with stunning pictures of their happy times together. The trio has been childhood friends and is often seen making several public appearances together. In a recent interview, the actress talked extensively about her ‘girlfriends’ and labeled them as the ‘most important thing.’

Ananya Panday talks about her BFFs Suhana Khan and Shanya Kapoor

In a recent conversation with Femina India, Ananya Panday talked about her girl besties Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan. The trio have been going thick and strong ever since their childhood. While talking about female friendships, the actress called it the “most important thing” for her that makes her have a sensible outlook towards life. She also spoke highly of having female friends in one’s life.

"For me, it's my grounding source. It makes me feel normal. It makes me feel comfortable, easy. I can completely be myself; I don't think anyone can understand you like your girlfriends do. The empathy that they have, the sensitivity that they have, you know, no one can replace that in your life," she said.

In addition to this, she also has her mother Bhavana Pandey, and sister Rysa Panday in the list of her friends. “It’s always started from home. Rysa is also my best friend. I’ve grown up, and I’ve stayed best friends with all my girlfriends since I was little,” she further added.

On various occasions, Ananya, Suhana, and Shanaya are seen stepping out in public and enjoying their girls’ time. It was just a couple of days back, the Dream Girl 2 actress accompanied Shah Rukh Khan and his kids-Suhana Khan and AbRam to witness the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Work wise, Ananya will be soon seen in Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming web-show, Call Me Bae, made under the creative direction of Collin D'cunha. Suhana Khan, on the other hand, will share screen space with her father Shah Rukh Khan in King. Pinkvilla had exclusively informed you earlier this year that the film will go on floors in May 2024.

