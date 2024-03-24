WATCH: Karisma Kapoor finally REVEALS pronunciation of her name; leaves Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma in shock

Young or old, Gen Z or millennial, everyone knows who actress Karisma Kapoor is. Her rich contribution to the Indian film industry and her impressive filmography make her one of the most talented and acclaimed stars in the industry. While she has been associated with Bollywood for decades, not everyone knows how to pronounce her name correctly. Hence, she recently decided to make it clear to the world. Read on!

Karisma Kapoor finally reveals the pronunciation of her name

Over the years, Karisma Kapoor has made an indelible mark in the history of the Indian film industry. But wherever she goes, she is greeted with a different pronunciation of her name. Hence, in an interview with Netflix India recently, the actress finally cleared the air and shared the actual pronunciation of her name.

During the chat with the cast of Murder Mubarak, the host asked her how would she like him to pronounce her name. She was quick to respond that it's Karizzma. To this, her co-star Vijay Varma said, “With a rizz.” Senior actor Pankaj Tripathi said, “Even I got to know it today.” To this, a shocked Sara Ali Khan added, “But you have never corrected anybody ever.” Replying to Sara, Lolo said, “Because it’s been so many years. You can call me whatever you want.”

Take a look at the video:

Karisma Kapoor reveals why she decided to be a part of Murder Mubarak

The veteran actress was in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, where she spoke about her mystery-thriller film. Revealing why she decided to say yes to the OTT movie, Karisma said, “I don't think I played such a whacky eccentric person ever and I think Homi knows that space and genre and at the same time he is very organic so I think that for me was very interesting and of course this stellar, talented cast and after Hum Saath Saath Hain, I think this has been my big ensemble film.”

Praising the actress during the interview, the director of Murder Mubarak, Homi Adajania divulged, “When I went through all these and I suddenly saw Lolo's pictures, I was like 'Oh my God,' I didn't think of her because she is so selective, beyond selective. I was like she would be perfect as Shehnaaz Noorani.”

Murder Mubarak marks her return to the acting realm after a brief hiatus. She is known for her acting skills in films like Dangerous Ishhq, Fiza, Chal Mere Bhai, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, and many others.

