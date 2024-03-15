EXCLUSIVE: Karisma Kapoor shares what made her say yes to Murder Mubarak; Homi Adajania calls her 'perfect'

Murder Mubarak starring Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, and Vijay Varma was released on March 15 on Netflix. The film has been garnering praise since its release. Amid all this, Pinkvilla had an exclusive chat with the cast where Karisma shared why she said yes to the film while director Homi Adajania praised the actress.

Karisma Kapoor on why she said yes to Murder Mubarak

During an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the director of Murder Mubarak, Homi Adajania praised Karisma Kapoor while talking about casting the stars. He said, "When I went through all these and I suddenly saw Lolo's pictures, I was like 'Oh my God,' I didn't think of her because she is so selective, beyond selective. I was like she would be perfect as Shehnaaz Noorani."

On the other hand, while sharing what made Karisma say yes to the film, the actress revealed, "I don't think I played such a whacky eccentric person ever and I think Homi knows that space and genre and at the same time he is very organic so I think that for me was very interesting and of course this stellar, talented cast and after Hum Saath Saath Hain, I think this has been my big ensemble film."

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

Reception of Murder Mubarak

Murder Mubarak was received well by the viewers. One wrote on X, "Murder Mubarak' showcases Sara Ali Khan's talent as she owns her own, bringing layers to her character that resonate with viewers, showcasing her range and depth as an actress."

Another person wrote, "Murder Mubarak murders the whole idea of a murder mystery with its absurd humour borrowed from high-class society. Even those urban people with their faaked up lives, 4-5 extramarital affairs, illicit affairs, sexual issues, will find it more problematic than their lives."

One Karisma Kapoor fan posted, "Watching Murder Mubarak on Netflix for my queen Karishma."

About Murder Mubarak

Murder Mubarak is a mystery thriller directed by Homi Adajania. Apart from Sara Ali Khan, the film also stars Karisma Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Tisca Chopra, and more. The film has started streaming on Netflix on March 15, 2024.

