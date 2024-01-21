Sara Ali Khan remembers Kedarnath co-star Sushant Singh Rajput on 38th birth anniversary; see POST
Today, January 21, 2024 marks the 38th birth anniversary of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Here's how his Kedarnath co-star Sara Ali Khan wished him.
Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput would have celebrated his 38th birthday had he been alive. Today, January 21 marks his 38th birth anniversary and celebrities remembered the actor by posting messages on their social media accounts. A while ago, Sara Ali Khan who worked with the late actor in Kedarnath remembered him as she shared a heartwarming post on her Instagram Stories.
Sara Ali Khan wishes late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his 38th birth anniversary
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Sara Ali Khan re-shared one of her 2021 posts featuring Sushant Singh Rajput. The post read, "Whenever I needed help, advice or a laugh you were always there. You introduced me to the world of acting, made me believe that dreams could come true, and gave me all that I have today. Still can’t believe you’re gone. But every time I look at the stars, the rising sun or the moon I know you’re here. From Kedarnath to Andromeda."
Re-sharing the post today, January 21, Sara dropped a peace over war and love emojis. Have a look:
Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Instagram and dropped a video collaging all the happy moments of the late actor.
Sharing the heartfelt video, she penned, “Happy Birthday to My Sona Sa Bhai. Love you forever….infinity to the power infinity. Hope you live in million hearts and motivate them to do and be good. May your legacy be the millions you have inspired to be God-like and generous. May everyone understand that Godward is the only way forward and make you proud. 3…2….1 Happy birthday our guiding star, May you always shine and show us the path. #happybirthdaysushantsinghrajput Sushant Day #sushantmoon”
As soon as his sister dropped the post, fans started commenting. One wrote, “Happy Birthday @sushantsinghrajput wherever you are. Your legacy lives on in the hearts that cherish you,” while another commented, “Happy sushant de sushant and all SSRINS and family. we missing you Sushant. happy birthday oye meri jaan. @shwetasinghkirti @sushantsinghrajput love you.” Others were also seen dropping emotional messages for the actor.
Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. He had received critical acclaim for his stellar act in successful films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, Kai Po Che!, PK, and many more.
