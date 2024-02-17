Sara Ali Khan stuns in lehenga, Saba Ali Khan’s comment on it is every bua ever; fans have hilarious reaction

Renowned Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has carved a niche for herself with her penchant for sharing quirky and engaging posts on Instagram. Her vibrant and active presence on the platform keeps fans abreast of her life and projects. In a recent display of her versatility, the Kedarnath actress shared a stunning series of photos donning a bridal look, radiating sheer elegance. However, her aunt, Saba Ali Khan, appears to have different sentiments about the photos, sparking intrigue and agreement among fans. The dynamic between Sara's captivating posts and Saba's perspective adds an intriguing layer to the actress's photos.

Sara Ali Khan’s latest Insta post

Bollywood sensation Sara Ali Khan recently captivated Instagram with a dazzling display, sharing a series of images adorned in a stunning pink bridal set. The actress exuded grace with a neatly tied bun and perfectly coordinated makeup, earning admiration from fans. However, it was the unexpected comment from her aunt, Saba Ali Khan, that stole the spotlight. Saba's comment, "Let's get u married," hinted at intriguing plans, adding a twist to the social media spectacle.

Netizens react to Sara's bridal look

Fans swiftly responded to Sara Ali Khan's bridal look. A user commented, "When will the wedding happen, Mam?" Another exclaimed, "Stunninggggg." Another praised, "Sara looks beautiful as always." One fan remarked, "Just looking like a wao." Another fan added, "Swarg se utri hui kokil kanthi apsara lag rhi ho".

Recently, the actress was seen engaging in pilates with Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday. The fitness trainer for the trio offered a glimpse. The trainer showcased their vibes, music choices, and favorite exercises, playfully admitting to feeling a bit overwhelmed by the trio's individuality. She took to her Instagram Stories to share the moment and captioned it, "3 different vibes, 3 different music choices, 3 different favorite exercises, 1 Me going mad haha."

Sara Ali Khan on the work front

Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for the unveiling of her upcoming mystery film, Murder Mubarak, featuring an impressive ensemble cast, set to hit theaters on March 15. Subsequently, the talented actress will showcase her patriotism in Ae Watan Mere Watan, scheduled for release on March 21. Adding to her diverse projects, Sara is set to appear in Anurag Basu's Metro in Dino, promising a varied and engaging cinematic experience for her audience.

