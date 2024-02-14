WATCH: Sara Ali Khan stands beside 'single girls' on Valentine's Day as she drops fun video; fans REACT

Today, February 14, marks the special Valentine's Day. It is a significant cultural, religious, and commercial celebration of romance and love. On this special day, Bollywood celebrities, couples, and newly married couples have been sharing posts filled with love and admiration. But Sara Ali Khan, known for her unique style of presenting everything she does, stood beside all the single girls on the love day. She dropped a funny video, and singles cannot agree more.

Sara Ali Khan drops fun video on Valentine's Day

Taking to her Instagram account, Sara Ali Khan shared a video where she can be seen getting sad as someone is snatching food away from her. She was also seen removing a bindi like a frustrated soul. In the video, the actress also can be seen getting rejected for clicking a selfie. In a short word, Sara presented the world for single girls this Valentine's Day. On the other hand, Sara's doppelganger in the video did not go unnoticed.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "This Valentine's Day all the single girls be like... (love letter and love heart)."

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as the video was dropped, fans were quick enough to react to it. One wrote, "Us sara us." Another commented, "Sara ki masti bhadi sararaaat." A third fan wrote, "Khao Piyo Jiyo .. single life best life." Others were also seen dropping laugh emojis in the comment box.

Recently, the actress was seen engaging in pilates with Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday. The fitness trainer for the trio offered a glimpse. The trainer showcased their vibes, music choices, and favorite exercises, playfully admitting to feeling a bit overwhelmed by the trio's individuality. She took to her Instagram Stories to share the moment and captioned it, "3 different vibes, 3 different music choices, 3 different favorite exercises, 1 Me going mad haha."

Expressing her love for the trio, she added, "Haha love these 3 beauties @ananyapanday @saraalikhan95 @janhvikapoor," accompanied by the song Drama Queen.

Sara Ali Khan's work front

Sara Ali Khan is preparing for the release of her mystery film Murder Mubarak, boasting a stellar ensemble cast, slated for March 15. Following this, her patriotic venture, Ae Watan Mere Watan, is scheduled to release on March 21. Sara will also grace the screen in Anurag Basu's Metro in Dino.

