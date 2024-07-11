Sarfira: Akshay Kumar recalls imagining his father's death for an emotional scene; 'I don't use glycerin to cry'

Akshay Kumar, who is gearing up for the release of Sarfira tomorrow, has been contributing to Hindi cinema for decades. Be it hilarious sequences in Garam Masala or emotional scenes in Namastey London, Akshay aces every genre that he does in films.

The versatile actor recently spoke about his acting process while discussing a tear-jerker scene in Sarfira.

Akshay Kumar reveals he cried for real in an emotional scene of Sarfira

In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Akshay Kumar opened up on how he could relate to his character, Vir Mhatre losing his father in a scene from Sarfira. When Akshay was performing the sequence, the superstar said that he imagined being in a "trauma" that he went into after his father Hari Om Bhatia's demise.

"I don’t use glycerin to cry, I use my own emotions to cry. When you see the film, I’m really crying," Akshay added.

Akshay recalls being in the moment even after director's 'cut'

Akshay further said that he was in the emotional zone for quite long during the filming of the scene. Despite director Sudha Kongara's decision to cut the sequence, Akshay continued crying as for him, it wasn't "easy to come out of that emotion".

"I know in the back of my mind that she’s called cut, but it’s very difficult to bring it back (to reality)," the Sarfira actor shared. The actor added that he requested the director to increase the duration of shots to stay in the same emotion.

The 56-year-old actor elaborated by saying that he also asked her to have a multi-camera set up.

While Sudha agreed to his requests, Akshay admitted that he took around a week to get accustomed to her working style and vice versa.

All about Sarfira

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the movie also stars Radhikka Madan and Paresh Rawal. The film is a remake of Kongara's Tamil film, Soorarai Pottru. The 2020 film was an adaptation of G. R. Gopinath's memoir Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey. It starred South star Suriya as a lead with Rawal being cast in a pivotal role.

Sarfira will be released on July 12, 2024.

