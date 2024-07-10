Sarfira Screening: Akshay Kumar and Radhikka Madan make heads turn as they twin in black; PICS

Akshay Kumar, who is one of the popular stars in Bollywood, will now be seen in Sudha Kongara's directorial film, Sarfira. The movie also stars Radhikka Madan and Paresh Rawal in crucial roles. Sarfira is a remake of Kongara's Tamil film, Soorarai Pottru (2020), which starred South star Suriya and Rawal.

On July 9, the team of Sarfira organized a screening of the upcoming movie in Mumbai.

Akshay Kumar and Radhikka Madan pose for pictures

Akshay Kumar, who will essay the role of Vir Mhatre, a man on a mission to make a low-cost airline in Sarfira, wore a black sleeveless shirt and paired it with grey jeans. Akshay looks dapper in his Sarfira look.

Radhikka Madan was also spotted at the event. Radhikka opted for a black saree with a heavy print in white and paired it with a black sleeveless strappy blouse.

She looks beautiful in the saree. The actress is playing Vir's wife, Rani in the film.

Check out their pictures here:

Suriya and Jyothika also arrived at the screening

Suriya and his wife, actress Jyothika also graced the screening of Sarfira. In the left picture, Akshay Kumar and Radhikka Madan can be seen posing with the actor-couple.

While Suriya wore a black shirt, white tee, and black jeans, his wife, Jyothika flaunted her icy blue and white pantsuit.

The right photo shows Akshay posing with director Sudha Kongara and Suriya. Sudha also opted for a black look for the event.

For the uninitiated, Suriya and Jyothika are co-producing Sarfira. The film is also jointly produced by Akshay's late mom, Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra.

Here's all you should know about Sarfira

Sarfira, the remake of Suriya's 2020 film, Soorarai Pottru, was officially announced in 2021 with a tentative title, Project 1. The title, Sarfira, was confirmed in February 2024. The 2020 movie was an adaptation of G. R. Gopinath's memoir Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey.

The film, Sarfira, will be released on July 12, 2024.

Akshay Kumar's work front

Apart from Sarfira, Akshay Kumar is also gearing up for the release of movies like Singham Again, Khel Khel Mein, and Skyforce this year. Akshay also has Welcome To The Jungle and Hera Pheri 3 in the pipeline for 2025.

