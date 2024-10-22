Seema Sajdeh’s son Nirvaan admits not holding grudge against her for moving on in life; questions ‘how long will you be in stressful environment?’

The latest season of Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives debuted on November 18, 2024, on Netflix, generating significant excitement. This season features Seema Sajdeh, the ex-wife of Sohail Khan. The previous season centered on Seema's life after her divorce from Sohail, but in this third season, she opened up more about her personal life, including her relationship with businessman Vikram Ahuja. In an episode of the latest season, Seema shared this news with her son Nirvaan and asked if he was okay with it, to which he stated that he 'approved and felt that how long she should be in the stressful environment'.

In an episode of the series, Seema Sajdeh discussed her journey of moving forward in life with Vikram Ahuja. During a conversation with her son Nirvaan, she inquired whether he felt any resentment regarding her new chapter.

She asked, “People are discussing my decision to move on; do you have any hard feelings about it?” Nirvaan, however, expressed his support and reassured her that he was genuinely happy for her.

He stated, “No, absolutely not. Mumma, at some point, you will need a companion or a partner, and that’s acceptable. If you are happy, we are happy for you. How long will you be in that stressful environment? It’s stressful for me, you, and Yohan. Be happier.”

In her discussion with Nirvaan, Seema also asked for his thoughts on Vikram Ahuja. She inquired whether he approved of Vikram, and Nirvaan confirmed that he was indeed older than her. After Seema mentioned that Vikram was just a year older, Nirvaan responded, “Then that’s fine. I am okay with him.”

Seema candidly discussed her relationship with Vikram, highlighting their long history together. She remarked that he understands her better than anyone else.

She stated that anyone familiar with their lives in town knows the story of Seema and Vikram, explaining that Vikram was her fiancé before she met Sohail. Seema reflected on how life has come full circle for them.

Seema Sajdeh and Sohail Khan got married in 1998 and spent 24 years together before officially parting ways in 2022. The couple has two sons, Nirvaan and Yohan.

